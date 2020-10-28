Vernon singer-songwriter Andrew Allen will make a special appearance at the in-person and virtual Emily Dahl Foundation’s Modern Happiness: A Chat with Eric Termuende event Nov. 3, 2020. (Contributed)

Vernon singer-songwriter Andrew Allen will make a special appearance at the in-person and virtual Emily Dahl Foundation’s Modern Happiness: A Chat with Eric Termuende event Nov. 3, 2020. (Contributed)

Mental health advocate joins happiness chat in North Okanagan

Versed public speaker teams up with Emily Dahl Foundation to equip virtual guests with tools to live a happier life

From the stage of TEDx to Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre, keynote speaker and best-selling author Eric Termuende is asking residents this Tuesday how they can redefine happiness and success in these unprecedented times.

The Emily Dahl Foundation, founded in 2019 in memory of founder Sherman Dahl’s daughter, will take its positive messaging for young people to a global audience from the stage of the Powerhouse Theatre on Nov. 3, 2020, 7 p.m., in this joint venture with Termuende.

A virtual “fireside conversation” with the future-shaping speaker focused on workplace culture and one-degree shifts that build communities will discuss “modern happiness.”

“The change we’ve seen in the past six months is unprecedented,” Termuende said in a teaser video. “That the world we’re living in is busier and more noisy than it’s ever been before. How is it we can redefine happiness on our own terms? Redefine success on our own terms and ultimately find fulfilment on the deepest level?”

Joining Termuende will be the founder of national youth mental health charity Jack.org, Eric Windeler.

Windeler started Jack.org 10 years ago when he and his wife, Sandra Hanington, lost their son to suicide. Windeler has since put aside his business interests and runs Jack.org full-time.

He works tirelessly to inspire discussion about mental health, especially among young people.

Windeler was the recipient of the 2013 Champion of Mental Health Award from CAMIHI and the QE Diamond Jubilee Medal. He was honoured by Queen’s University in 2015, receiving an honourary degree recognizing his work in the field of mental health.

In 2017, Windeler and Hanington received the Meritorious Service Cross (civil division) from the office of the Governor General.

“I yearn for the day when mental health achieves parity with physical health and when all those in need of support are comfortable reaching out,” Windeler wrote. “A Canada (and a world) where the system of care provides everyone the help they deserve.”

“Although there will be limited seating for the live event,” Dahl said. “The event will be broadcast virtually for all to participate.”

The in-house audience at the Powerhouse Theatre will be kept under the provincially health ordered limitation of 50 people.

Guests will also be treated to a special performance by Vernon’s own singer-songwriter Andrew Allen.

“The Emily Dahl Foundation is ready to go with this event with the goal of helping others touch true happiness in this busy world.”

Audience participants can expect to be equipped with “actionable tips and tricks to live a happier life full of fulfilment, compassion and integrity,” Termuende said.

RSVP online at eventbrite.com.

READ MORE: Vernon girl’s suicide prompts happiness lecture

READ MORE: Museum offers a brief history of pandemics in the Okanagan

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Eric Termuende and the Emily Dahl Foundation are presenting a virtual 'fireside conversation' on modern happiness from the stage of the Powerhouse Theatre in Vernon Nov. 3, 2020, at 7 p.m. (YouTube)

Previous story
Salmon Arm council OKs plan to provide porta-potty in park

Just Posted

test tube with the blood test is on the table next to the documents. Positive test for coronavirus covid-19. The concept of fighting a dangerous Chinese disease.
Interior Health records third COVID-19 death

A new community outbreak was reported at Okanagan Men’s Centre in Lake Country

Volunteers with the newly-created Blind Bay Citizens Patrol visited South Shuswap businesses to provide information about their organization on Oct. 28. (Photo contributed)
Blind Bay Citizens Patrol takes to the streets

The organization of the group is a year in the making but patrols will begin soon.

Request to put a porta-potty at Salmon Arm’s Klahani Park for students is approved by city council. (File photo)
Salmon Arm council OKs plan to provide porta-potty in park

Outdoor school principal asks for permission to put portable toilet in Klahani Park during winter

A pair of Oct. 27 vehicle crashes damaged the railing of the RW Bruhn Bridge. (Sicamous RCMP photo)
Railing of Sicamous’ Bruhn Bridge damaged, repairs could take months

Sicamous says sidewalk will be inaccessible to wheelchairs until repairs complete

This Photoshopped version of the crosswalks near the entrance to the Salmon Arm Art Gallery on Hudson Avenue show what is proposed to help create safety for and show inclusivity to the LGBTQ2S+ community. (Salmon Arm Arts Centre image)
Tri-rainbow crosswalk and Progress flag requested to help make Salmon Arm safe

Council will consider budget requests to help make city inclusive to LBGTQ2S+ community

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps by 287, another senior home outbreak

Two more deaths recorded, community outbreak in Okanagan

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

An untitled Emily Carr painting of Finlayson Point was donated to the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria by brothers Ian and Andrew Burchett. The painting had been in their family for several decades. (Courtesy of the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria)
Never before seen painting by famed B.C. artist Emily Carr gifted to Victoria gallery

Painting among several donated to Art Gallery of Greater Victoria

The B.C. Centre for Disease control is telling people to keep an eye out for the poisonous death cap mushroom, which thrives in fall weather conditions. (Paul Kroeger/BCCDC)
Highly poisonous death cap mushroom discovered in Comox

This marks first discovery on Vancouver Island outside Greater Victoria area

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
Rescued bald eagle that came to life in B.C. man’s car had lead poisoning

Bird is on medication and recovering in rehab centre

In May 2019, Brennan Joel Metlewsky and Jordan Robert Kupser were charged with attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault stemming from an incident that took place in Vernon in 2017. (Facebook photo)
Attempted murder charges dropped for pair accused in Vernon stabbing

Brennan Metlewsky and Jordan Kupser will appear in Supreme Court to set a new trial date

Eric Termuende and the Emily Dahl Foundation are presenting a virtual ‘fireside conversation’ on modern happiness from the stage of the Powerhouse Theatre in Vernon Nov. 3, 2020, at 7 p.m. (YouTube)
Mental health advocate joins happiness chat in North Okanagan

Versed public speaker teams up with Emily Dahl Foundation to equip virtual guests with tools to live a happier life

A boat moored at Turtle Bay Marina was reported stolen Oct. 1 and remains under investigation. (Contributed)
North Okanagan crimes remain unsolved

Boat stolen from marina, theft of siding and vehicle break and enter

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., was presented with the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s 2020 Poppy Campaign on Wednesday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: B.C. Lieutenant Governor receives first poppy to kick off 2020 campaign

Janet Austin ‘honour and a privileged’ to receive the poppy

Most Read