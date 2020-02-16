Mink farm once operated in Summerland

From 1967 to 1973, the Nielsen family raised mink

The Nielsen family moved to their 10-hectare (24-acre) mixed farm in Summerland in 1966.

Their property was located between what is now Alder Street and the Unisus School.

READ ALSO: Summerland orchardist finds joy in the fruits of his labours

READ ALSO: Growing cherries, apples, pears — and big pumpkins

In 1967 they started a mink ranch with around 1,100 mink at its peak production. This photo shows Bendt Nielsen proudly showing one of the three different breeds they raised.

In 1973, for ethical reasons and changes in the fashion industry, the ranch stopped producing mink.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ongoing support of Shuswap hospital earns platinum honour

Just Posted

Video: Shuswap man narrowly avoids accident on Highway 1

Dash camera video clearly records sounds of burning rubber during abrupt stop

Railway carried mail, circus animals and royalty to Salmon Arm

By Deborah Chapman Contributor Imagine how excited the community was when Charles… Continue reading

Ongoing support of Shuswap hospital earns platinum honour

Shuswap Lake Health-Care Auxiliary recognized for more than $45,000 in donations

Word on the street: What establishment would you like to see built on the prior 7-Eleven lot?

Sparked by recent discussion on social media, the Observer took to the… Continue reading

Man shot at Salmon Arm car wash in 2017 charged regarding counterfeit currency

Surrey RCMP arrest four suspects in connection with fake U.S. bills, weapons

VIDEO: Okanagan couple claim to see UFO near Naramata

Flashing, flying object over Okanagan Lake spotted in Naramata and caught on video.

Mink farm once operated in Summerland

From 1967 to 1973, the Nielsen family raised mink

Wet’suwet’en return to northern B.C. forest road pipeline workers move through: First Nation

Opponents of a pipeline who support the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs have reoccupied camps at centre of arrests

VIDEO: Okanagan couple claim to see UFO near Naramata

Flashing, flying object over Okanagan Lake spotted in Naramata and caught on video.

Over a dozen birds found mysteriously dead on rural B.C road

Ministry of Agriculture notified of the strange occurrence on No. 4 Road in Abbotsford

B.C. men arrested after theft of heavy equipment leads to highway blockade

One man surrendered to police while the other was taken into custody the next morning, RCMP say

Vernon RCMP investigating ‘serious’ early-morning assault

Vernon RCMP were advised of the alleged assault around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15

PHOTOS: Trans Mountain hosts mock oil spill response practice in Kamloops

Practice comes after an excavator accidentally struck the pipeline near Jacko Lake in mid-February

Federal Indigenous services minister meets First Nation at rail blockade

Blockade on Tyendinaga Mohawk territory near Belleville, Ont., is in its 10th day

Most Read