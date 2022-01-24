After getting his audience to close their eyes and imagine rain, magician Leif David uses a spray bottle to help make it a little more real during one of many playful moments during his Unplug and Play week performance hosted by the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society at the Salmar Grand on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

After getting his audience to close their eyes and imagine rain, magician Leif David uses a spray bottle to help make it a little more real during one of many playful moments during his Unplug and Play week performance hosted by the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society at the Salmar Grand on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Mirth and misdirection: Salmon Arm audience enjoys magical start to Unplug and Play week

Free events scheduled throughout North Okanagan-Shuswap for Family Literacy Week

Howls of laughter and exclamations of amazement filled the Salmar Grand for much of the lunch hour Sunday as magician Leif David helped the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society (LASS) kick off Unplug and Play week.

LASS hosted the Okanagan magician and his playful family friendly show at the theatre on Jan. 23, the second day of free Unplug and Play events that are taking place throughout the North Okanagan-Shuswap in celebration of Family Literacy Week, Jan. 22 to 29.

For a full list of events and details, visit shuswapliteracy.ca.

Volunteer assistant Keena Carr assists magician Leif David with his umbrella during his Unplug and Play week performance hosted by the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society at the Salmar Grand on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Sophia Benzai keeps three plates spinning as a volunteer assistant to magician Leif David during his Unplug and Play week performance hosted by the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society at the Salmar Grand on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

