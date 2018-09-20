More people to qualify for child care subsidies

Sessions to focus on new Affordable Child Care Benefit

Affordable Childcare Benefit information sessions are being held throughout the Shuswap. (Courtesy photo)

Families previously not eligible for child-care subsidies may have some good news.

The new Affordable Child Care Benefit was introduced on Sept 1, and families who earn up to $111,000 per year are eligible to apply.

Previously only families earning about $45,000 or less qualified. The new benefit allows parents to apply and access their accounts on line.

To help families understand and apply for the new Affordable Child Care Benefit, Child Care Resource and Referral is offering free information sessions:

• Thursday, Oct. 4, 3 to 4:30 p.m. at South Shuswap Library

• Thursday, Oct. 11, 5 to 6 pm. at Eagle Valley Resource Centre

• Thursday, Oct. 18, 6 to 7 p.m. at Shuswap Children’s Association

Pre-registration is not required. Child care resource and referral staff are available Monday to Friday at 240 Shuswap St. NE in Salmon Arm, or parents can call 250-832-4191 to get more information.

Information can also be accessed at www.myfamilyservices.gov.bc.ca