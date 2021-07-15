Musicians eager to play Music in the Bay stage by Shuswap Lake

The sound of live music once again resonates in Blind Bay Thursday evenings with the return of Music in the Bay.

After a one-year hiatus made necessary by the COVID-19 pandemic, the concert series is back courtesy of the Arts Council for the South Shuswap, which has lined up a long slate of familiar artists eager to once again be performing in front of live audiences.

The Tweeds kicked off Music in the Bay at Centennial Park with a show on July 8.

“The turnout last week for the first concert was fantastic,” said Arts Council for the South Shuswap’s Rhys Laud. “Everyone was super happy to see things coming back together.”

Laud said the concert series came together in a little over a week and a half, following the release of details around phase three of B.C.’s Restart Plan.

“We started working with Peter North who we have on contract as our artistic director for booking acts,” said Laud, noting several of the acts were scheduled to perform last year at Music in the Bay.

Prior to planning for Music in the Bay, the arts council had arranged for buskers to perform at the South Shuswap Chamber of Commerce’s Market by the Bay, also held Thursdays at Centennial Park. Laud is thrilled with the success of the market too, which currently has more than 50 vendors.

The market opens at 6 p.m. and runs until 8:30. The music opener (buskers) plays between 6:17 and 7 p.m., and the main stage act starts at 7:15 and plays until 8:15 p.m.

For more information, visit the South Shuswap Chamber of Commerce page on Facebook.

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Live musicShuswap Lake