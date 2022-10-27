Downtown Kelowna branch of the Okanagan Regional Library. (File photo)

New Okanagan Regional Library CEO up for the challenge

Danielle Hubbard will begin the role on Nov. 1

The 29 branches of the Okanagan Regional Library have a new leader.

Danielle Hubbard is joining the team as the new CEO, coming from an extensive background in the library system.

She said that she was “honoured and delighted” to take on the challenge.

“The ORL serves some of the most beautiful and diverse communities in Canada and is staffed by some of the most talented, dedicated, and welcoming people I have ever had the pleasure of working with.”

Jeremy Fedderson has held the role as interim CEO since September of this year, when longtime CEO Don Nettleton announced his retirement.

He said that the management team “could not be more pleased” with the decision.

Hubbard’s resume includes stints at the Greater Victoria Regional Library, the Salt Spring Island Public Library, and as the Director of Library Services at the Western Manitoba Regional Library.

She said that she hopes to make the Okanagan her long-term home.

Hubbard will assume the role as of Nov. 1.

