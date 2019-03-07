Revelstoke Mountain Resort - Instagram

New snow delights skiers in the Interior

Ski hills received between 10 to 18 cm of snow overnight

Snow in the valley bottoms caused chaos on the road Thursday morning, but up in the mountains it was pure bliss for skiers.

In the last 24 hours at Big White Ski Resort more than 18 cm of snow fell on the hill. The resort has had 42 cm in the last seven days making for an alpine base of 249 cm.

The visibility is limited on the mountain today due to low hanging cloud in the region.

To the north at SilverStar Mountain Resort, 11 cm of snow fell in the last 24 hours making for a base of 211 cm.

Closer to Penticton at Apex Mountain Resort, 11 cm of snow all fell in the last 24 hours. There are a total of three out of four lifts open today on the hill.

Skiers in Revelstoke rejoiced to 11 cm of new snow Thursday morning making for a seasonal total of 865 cm.

