New Year’s baby receives warm welcome from Shuswap Quilters Guild

Salmon Arm’s New Year’s baby, Eliza Amber Schwartz, and parents Renae Clarke and Jason Schwartz of Lee Creek, receive a quilt by Joanne Colleaux, presented by Blanche Hartnett of the Shuswap Quilters Guild on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (Contributed)

Salmon Arm’s New Year’s baby, Eliza Amber Schwartz, and parents Renae Clarke and Jason Schwartz of Lee Creek, received a quilt by Joanne Colleaux, presented by Blanche Hartnett of the Shuswap Quilters Guild on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.

Eliza Amber Schwartz was born at 6:01 a.m. on Jan. 5 at Shuswap Lake General Hospital.

The seven-pound 10-ounce baby girl arrived a day earlier than her expected due date. Clarke, 23, said she had an idea her child might be the first in Salmon Arm and was hoping that would be the case.

For the past 20 years, the Shuswap Quilters Guild has welcomed Salmon Arm’s New Year’s baby with a presentation of a quilt created by one of its members.

Read more: Salmon Arm’s first baby of 2022 born to Lee Creek couple

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Arm