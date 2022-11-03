Non-members welcome at Fish and Game Club meat shoot

The Salmon Arm Fish and Game Club has been hosting meat shoots and open house events for about 20 years, and this year in-person events are finally being given another shot.

The club’s first open house meat trap shoot is taking place Sunday, Nov. 6. Gates open at 10 a.m.

Organizer Rick Clendenning said people seem to have started to lose interest in the club and he is hoping the live meat shoot will bring back shooters who are excited to socialize and practice their aim.

A meat shoot is an event where shooters compete in different exercises to hit targets and win prizes. The Fish and Game Club will be awarding top shooters with meat prizes like chickens.

Bring your own ammo, PPE and warm clothes, and spend $5 for a round in which you shoot five shots. Whoever hits the most targets in each round wins.

Everyone is welcome and you do not have to be a club member; there will be organizers on hand to help you set up. You do need to have a gun licence and a bit of experience as this will not be for complete newcomers. Many of the club’s experienced shooters are out enjoying hunting season at this time and are not available to train anyone.

Clendenning said that overall, the club wants to make shooters in the area feel invited and to raise interest in the shooting opportunities it has available.

“Don’t be intimidated by those who have been shooting for 40 or 50 years,” he said. “It just depends on what kind of day you’re having.”

#Salmon ArmHunting and Fishing