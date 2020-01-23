North Okanagan kicks off Family Literacy Week with free books

Francesco Lachiance gets a hand sounding out a word while reading with Cheré Lane at the Vernon Boys and Girls Club during the After School Reading Program. (Morning Star file photo)

In an age where most of are glued to our phones or electronic devices, efforts are underway to get families to put down their screens and pick up a book

In celebration of Family Literacy Week, the Literacy Society of North Okanagan hosts a special event Saturday called Let’s Read Together. The event includes a free book for families at a Ready Set Learn launch at the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club on Jan. 25 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. This event is for families and their preschoolers to find out about the various community organizations that support early learning, child development, and school readiness, all while participating in some fun activities. Ready Set Learn is a partnership between the Vernon School District, Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs, The Ministry of Children and Family Development and the Ministry of Health Services

“Reading to kids is a fun way to help develop their imagination, improve their vocabulary and language skills and teach them about the world,” said Rob Fleming, B.C.’s Minister of Education. “Family Literacy Week is a great opportunity to get out and have fun together as a family – I encourage all British Columbians to head down to their local library or community center and take part in the many activities happening throughout the province this week.”

Decoda Literacy Solutions and its partners organizations across B.C. will celebrate Family Literacy Week 2020 starting Jan. 26. The campaign encourages family members to take part in play-based activities to positively affect the literacy development of children. The week includes ABC Life Literacy Canada’s Family Literacy Day on Jan. 27.

The Province of British Columbia has proclaimed Family Literacy Week in B.C. from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2.

This year’s theme, Let’s Read Together!, encourages families to share the joy of reading.

In addition, Decoda Literacy Solutions will run a province-wide online Photo Contest (#LetsReadTogether #ISpyaReader) to encourage families to share their joy of reading together.

“Reading with children connects them to the people they love. It’s a child’s introduction to reading and helps to create a lifelong love of reading,” said Margaret Sutherland, Executive Director of Decoda Literacy Solutions, B.C.’s provincial literacy organization.

Literacy is a critical issue in B.C. Improving literacy levels at an early age will result in better health, social, and economic outcomes for youth and adults.

For more information about Family Literacy Week resources go to www.decoda.ca.

READ MORE: Vernon dusts off old grad dresses and tuxes for first ever adult prom

READ MORE: Unplug and Play activities offer healthy distraction in North Okanagan

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.