Okanagan fundraiser helps build animal sanctuary

Abused and neglected farm animals have a safe place to call home in Lavington.

The Forever Home Sanctuary is a new venture by Ron and Angie Loakimidou due to the current need to rehome and provide a healthy and safe environment to farm animals.

“Our mission is to provide a healthy, caring, loving and safe home to abused and neglected farm animals (goats, sheep, ducks, chickens, pigs and donkeys). A Forever Home,” said Angie, who shares fun photos and videos of the animals on social media.

Along with caring for farm animals and acting as advocates on their behalf, the sanctuary strives to educate and create a healing and bonding environment between them and the public. Their hope is to open the facility to the public by next fall, providing a place where people can get away from the daily stress and allow their hearts to heal at the farm.

“The often-misunderstood farm animals have a way to our heart and the magical power to heal our soul,” Angie said.

“As far as we are aware, we will be the first farm animal sanctuary in our community.”

The couple recently rehomed three goats (Zsa Zsa, Ruby and Guiness) and rescued their first goat and sheep (Feta and Bruschetta).

“Feta and Bruschetta were found abandoned to die in a dirty and muddy pen, with no food or water. Their hooves were so outgrown, they could barely stand and Bruschetta’s coat was covered in twigs and branches,” Angie said. “Today, they are healthy and happy as can be!”

But caring for these animals, feeding and sheltering them, costs money.

And right now, the sanctuary has to refuse further rescues until it raise enough funds to build shelters, add proper fencing and have enough supply for food.

The Horsey Ladies have stepped up to lend a hoof, er hand, with their annual fundraiser, an online prize draw.

“Our Horsey Ladies committee admires their commitment and dedication to starting a grass roots, off-the-ground, new project that is so needed in this area,” We look forward to helping them help the animals”

There are 12 different prizes up for grabs, with tickets costing $20, towards the prize of the buyer’s choice. Check out the prizes, which include gift certificates, wine and chocolate, Lotto tickets and more on the Horsey Ladies Okanagan Facebook page.

Tickets are available until Nov. 17, before the draw Nov. 19. E-transfer $20 for each ticket to nancyroman@telus.net with which bucket/prize you’d like your name entered for.

For more information, call Roman at 250-546-9922.

