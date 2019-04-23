Okanagan history in pictures

CJIB was live on location at the grand opening of the downtown Safeway store in 1965.

While the store has been open for more than half a century, Safeway has been providing groceries to Vernon residents since 1927 in two previous sites.

The original building was near Nolan’s Drugs and the second store was located where the current parking lot is now.

In 1965, there were about 40 employees compared to the current staff of 120.

A story printed in the Vernon News June 14, 1965 announcing the opening of the new store shows that much has changed in 50 years, including a woman’s role in society.

“Shopping in Canada Safeway’s new Vernon store is convenient, easy and above all, it’s a one-stop centre providing the housewife with everything she needs,” states the article.

“She can stroll leisurely around aisles with a shopping cart, selecting a wide variety of merchandise and produce.”

Photo courtesy of the Greater Vernon Museum & Archives

