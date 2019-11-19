Happy shoppers peruse some of the 150 items donated for the Horsey Ladies Charity Auction Nov. 15 at Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club. (Submitted Photo)

Okanagan ladies’ passion for ponies tops $100,000

22nd annual Horsey Ladies Charity Auction raises $8500 for Salmon Arm and Enderby groups

Some local ladies have saddled in more than $100,000 to date in support of horses.

The Horsey Ladies Okanagan have been giving back for the last 17 years through the annual charity auction, which recently took place Nov. 15.

This year’s event saw 132 women from all over the Interior rope in tickets for the event in record time – tickets were gone in five days.

“This year we raised just over $8,500, and the two top vote-getters to receive funds are Freedom’s Gate Equine Rescue in the Salmon Arm area, and EQuisdom Therapeutic Horsemanship Association in the Enderby area,” said Nancy Roman, one of the event organizers. “We have now topped $100,000 of giving back in just 17 years of offering auction items.”

The Horsey Ladies started out in the late 1990s with just eight women who shared a love of horses who wanted to get together before Christmas. A few years later the Horsey Ladies Charity Auction was born and has now been running for 22 years.

“During dinner we offer an open mic when anyone can get up to introduce themselves, their business, and/or pitch a charity of their choice,” said Roman. “The women each vote on their chosen charity and the majority wins! In previous years we have offered the auction proceeds to two charities, sometimes three.”

The evening, at the Spallumcheen Golf Course, included more than 150 items donated for the event, from businesses all over the province and even Alberta.

“And they aren’t just horsey; we get wine, home décor items, gifts cards to restaurants, hotels, casinos, a lot of art work, clothing, items for children, items for your dog(s)… and of course things for your horse,” said Nancy, adding that the ladies also enjoy a traditional Christmas turkey buffet.

A little cork horse in memory of previous committee member Lorna Bissell who handmade 25 of these as handouts at the first auction. (Submitted Photo)

Horsey Ladies Okanagan 2019 committee members: Marilyn Gaythorpe, Dana Martin, Nancy Roman, Elspeth Manning, Donna McNab, Kathy Mydske, Sheila Sperling, and kneeling Lauri Meyers, Lisa Warren. (Submitted Photo)

