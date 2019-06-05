Okanagan paddleboard event makes decade splash

Kalavida hosts SUP Jam & Demo Day

It was 10 years ago when Kalavida Surf Shop hosted its first impromptu Standup Paddleboard (SUP) Demo on Kal Beach. To kick off its 10th season as B.C.’s only SUP-dedicated shop, Kalavida is hosting a laid-back, SUP Jam & Demo Day on Sunday, June 9.

The SUP demo will feature all types of boards where new and experienced paddlers can try out all types of boards, paddles and gear. And it’s not just a demo – The Kalavida crew will be on the beach to answer questions, provide tips and even join you on the water to chat boards and paddles.

See: Kal Beach hosts season opener

Kalavida will have their own SUP brand, Twin Fish, represented, along with Red Paddle, Yolo, Starboard and One. The Demo runs 10-3 p.m. on the west side of Kal Beach.

For those looking to get into the sport, there are two Learn-to-SUP courses (1 and 2 p.m.). For $15, the mini-course includes all the gear and instruction and serves as a primer to get people started in paddleboarding.

The family-friendly event also includes a beach-walk clean-up, team relays and prize draws.

See: Vernon paddleboard teams take on Mother Nature

“We have always been about creating roots for the sport to grow,” said Kevin O’Brien of Kalavida. “Vernon/Coldstream has one of the strongest SUP communities in B.C. and at the core of that success is Kalamalka Lake”

With an ongoing commitment to preserve our drinking water and Kalamalka Lake, partial proceeds will be donated to SPrKL (Society for the Protection of Kalamalka Lake).

Use #kalavidashop or visit www.kalavida.com to find out more.

