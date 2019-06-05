The second Cam Bryson Memorial Poker Ride runs Saturday, June 22, from Dan’s Garage/The Hawg Pit on 43rd A Street. The event, held in memory of Hawg Pit customer, raises money for Bryson’s children. (Photo - submitted)

Okanagan poker ride held in memory of young father

Second annual Cam Bryson Memorial Poker Ride goes June 22 in Vernon

The first one was a big success, the organizers are going to do another.

The second annual Cameron Bryson Memorial Poker Ride will be held Saturday, June 22, from Dan’s Garage/The Hawg Pit (2316-43A Street).

The event is organized by Dan Reid and his wife, Pam, owners of The Hawg Pit. The couple held the first ride in memory of Bryson in June 2018 to help raise money for Bryson’s kids.

RELATED: Poker ride remembers North Okanagan customer

“Cam was a local boy who died in 2017,” said Reid in 2018. “We’re holding the memorial ride to raise money for his kids.”

Bryson died a week shy of his 35th birthday on March 31, 2017.

Tickets for the ride are $60 which includes a T-shirt and one poker card. Additional poker cards are $10 each.

The last card drawn at the Army and Navy Club will take place at about 4 p.m.

Bikes, trikes, cars and trucks, all are welcome for this event which includes a 50/50 draw and special guest Mollys Reech.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Video: Black bear visits downtown Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Human-caused wildfire near Sorrento under control

BC Wildfire Service now checking for hotspots

South Shuswap totem pole restoration a labour of love

Erected in 1973, carved landmark stands at 24 metres

Salmon Arm man protests daily fines for parking by own residence

Available free parking spot involves a five-minute walk away from home

Karate life changing for Shuswap family

Malakwa’s Chris Evans and Natalia Suk earn spot in Las Vegas championship event

UPDATE: Small Shuswap wildfire sparked near Pritchard

Second fire in region in one day

Video: Black bear visits downtown Salmon Arm

Workers at Canadian Mental Health Association find unusual sight in parking lot

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

VIDEO: B.C. man builds backyard obstacle course for ‘American Ninja Warrior’-style event

Langley man was inspired by television show to build tribute

Three men are safe after a kayak flips

COSAR team responded to incident near Peachland

Okanagan woman backed into by minivan

Possible charges are pending for driver

Premier joins B.C. veterans to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Ceremonies recall Allied assault on Juno Beach in Normandy

Sixth grey whale found dead off B.C. coast in 2019

Marine mammal response team and Coast Guard are in the waters off Centennial Beach

1,700 cans, 526 oz of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at B.C. village house party

RCMP say no laws were broken at the ‘rather large’ party

Humans unknowingly eat 100,000 particles of plastic per year, says new UVic study

Micro-plastics smaller than sesame seeds

Most Read