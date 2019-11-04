Okanagan Science Centre celebrates with free admission

The Okanagan Science Centre has a simple mission: “We make science fun for everyone.” In order to reach everyone in the community, the Centre will be offering free admission on International Science Centre & Science Museum Day Saturday, Nov. 9.

The Science Centre will be open from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., welcoming aspiring scientists of all ages. Visitors can touch and play with almost everything in the entire building. Traverse along the climbing wall, create a marble fast-track, and learn about the science of sound—while making much more noise than allowed at home. Guests can also build a Keva Block tower, fiddle with fixtures on the busy board, and visit with the critters. Throughout the day the Van de Graaff generator will be running, interspersed with assorted science demonstrators.

This is a great opportunity for first-time visitors to check out what there is to offer at the Science Centre, and it’s also a great opportunity to pay-it-forward in the community. The Science Centre is hosting a barbecue fundraiser on this day, with all proceeds going towards purchasing annual memberships for families who may not be able to afford it. The Okanagan Science Centre proudly partners with the Salvation Army for this annual initiative, and hopes to make 2019 another successful year.

If anyone is interested in donating to this cause, we encourage you to visit the Okanagan Science Centre on Nov. 9 for a self-guided tour of the facilities and BBQ lunch, or drop by anytime during open hours to make a donation at the front desk,” said Jim Swingle, executive director. “You can also donate online anytime at www.okscience.ca.”

The Okanagan Science Centre is a registered charitable organization, located at 2704 Highway 6, beside Polson Park and open Tuesday to Friday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Okanagan Science Centre founder fondly remembered

READ MORE: Vernon artist brightens up the landscape

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.