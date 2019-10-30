Isaac Willms, Kameron Beardsell, Raco Vera-Zierler, Sam Danford and Wyatt Keller produced a green energy website in their Grade-7 class at Beairsto Elementary in Vernon. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) Isaac Willms, Kameron Beardsell, Raco Vera-Zierler, Sam Danford and Wyatt Keller produced a green energy website in their Grade-7 class at Beairsto Elementary in Vernon. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Okanagan seventh graders to launch green-energy website

The Beairsto Elementary students hope to link their site with the websites of green energy companies

Two things can be said about today’s youth: they’re more tech-savvy than ever and — if last month’s climate strikes are any indication — they care about the environment.

A group of students at Vernon’s Beairsto Elementary have embodied both of those traits by creating a website designed to share information about green energy sources.

Beairsto Elementary’s three Grade 7 classes have been working in small groups since the start of the school year. The idea is get students to work together on a long-term project that will have an impact beyond the classroom.

“This idea came from some experiences I’ve had in the past with students doing small inquiry projects in class and how it really allows them to take learning in their own direction and the things that they’re interested in,” said Beairsto teacher Deborah Adam, who brought the idea to fellow Grade 7 teachers Aly Lypchuk and Billie Jo Beaudoin in August.

Classmates Isaac Willms, Kameron Beardsell, Raco Vera-Zierler, Sam Danford, Wyatt Keller and Aiden Forsyth are working together on the website, which features information pages on solar, wind and hydro energy systems.

“Aiden and I, at first, just started having discussions about solar panels and then it became bigger and bigger, and then we got to the idea of a website,” Willms said.

READ MORE: ‘Job intensive:’ B.C. study says clean energy fast track to employment growth

READ MORE: Activist Thunberg declines climate prize, urges more action

The more the classmates researched, the more they realized they had to expand the scope of their project.

“We got thinking, why don’t we just do green energy?” Willms said.

That idea has since germinated into a plan to link the website with the websites of green energy companies, and to make an excursion to Vancouver to do explore some of the technologies to be found there.

“One thing I like about this project is we can do something that actually interests us,” Willms said. “I know some projects, for me, don’t interest me, so I don’t put my best effort in, but with this I can do what I want to do.”

Once the website is complete, the next step will be to build an audience.

“We already have the website, now really all we need to do is grow it,” Danford said.

Adam has been impressed by the students’ self-direction, and how they’ve been able to combine their individual strengths.

“A few of them are really strong in technology so they’ve taken the lead on the website part, and some of them are stronger in research. So everyone kind of has their own strength and are bringing that to the group.”

The website is still in progress, but the students expect it to launch in December.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Ways to take the waste out of Halloween
Next story
Ways to take the waste out of Halloween

Just Posted

Update: Man dies following RCMP taser incident in Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog and BC Coroners Service investigating.

Shuswap’s Rust Valley Restorers team revved for second season

Stars Mike and Connor Hall and Avery Shoaf return to History Channel on Nov. 21

City of Salmon Arm to find best way to remedy Lakeshore Drive slippage

Slope stabilization design included in 2020 budget, request to improve 45th Avenue NE fails

Residents share popular trick-or-treat spots in Salmon Arm

Make the most out of Halloween with locally curated destinations

Shuswap communities investigating child care availability

District of Sicamous, Village of Chase seek to understand shortage, assess needs

‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman’s racist rant at B.C. drugstore staff goes viral

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

B.C. government adds to latest greenhouse gas emission targets

George Heyman wants sector-specific targets, reporting

B.C. set to change law to stick with daylight saving time

No change for Sunday’s ‘fall back’ or next ‘spring forward’

Okanagan seventh graders to launch green-energy website

The Beairsto Elementary students hope to link their site with the websites of green energy companies

Ditch glitch behind icy road havoc in Vernon

Multiple accidents ensue after pool draining flows across highway

Nanaimo crash survivor featured on MADD impaired driving prevention campaign

The decals will be featured on the back of Westcan Bulk Transport truck trailers

Thieves use chainsaw to slice into Kamloops ATMs

Kamloops RCMP are searching for two men in relation to the thefts

Spark Joy: Decluttering with kids

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

It’s still OK to put gravel on your driveway, rural B.C. farmers told

Lana Popham says women’s addiction facility still has to move

Most Read