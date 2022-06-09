Skaha Beach in Penticton sees plenty of activity in the summer, but Penticton us more than beaches and peaches (John Arendt - Black Press)

Skaha Beach in Penticton sees plenty of activity in the summer, but Penticton us more than beaches and peaches (John Arendt - Black Press)

Okanagan shows off in new collaborative videos series

You may be surprised with what local communities have to offer

“We are so much more than beaches and peaches,” said chambers of commerce from across the Okanagan Valley.

The Okanagan We Got This initiative was launched in 2020 as a way to share information with businesses and residents in the Valley.

The seven chambers of commerce and boards of trade collaborated to produce the “Explore Next Door,” project which shares stories, places and events of what makes the Okanagan so special. The videos were self-funded by the chambers, that worked together to showcase wineries, artisans, restaurants and fun events that take place in the region.

One new video will be released by the initiative each week for the next seven weeks.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictOkanagan

Previous story
Okanagan Nature Nut narrows in on bats

Just Posted

After being painted white by the District of Sicamous, a community-driven effort is underway to restore the yellow facade, logo and other markings of a CP Rail caboose donated by CP to the district in 2004. (Andrea Horton-Salmon Arm Observer)
Sicamous council onboard with plans to restore caboose after district effort derailed

Sgt. Scott Lachapelle of the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment, who has been a police officer for 34 years, retired in early May. (Twitter photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP sergeant retires after more than 3 decades as police officer

(BC Lottery Corporation photo)
Million dollar lottery prize won in the Shuswap

Members of the JL Jackson graduating class of 1957 are in this photo of the school’s Senior High Council. A 65th anniversary reunion is being planned for the grads of ‘57, with the event taking place in Salmon Arm in late August, 2022. (Contributed)
JL Jackson grads of 1957 seek to reconnect for 65th anniversary reunion