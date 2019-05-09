The Okanagan Science Centre will celebrate International Astronomy Day on May 11. (Okanagan Science Centre Photo)

Okanagan stargazes for International Astronomy Day

Celebrate at the Okanagan Science Centre in Vernon

Okanagan Science Centre will hold activities for International Astronomy Day Saturday, May 11.

The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada will give children a hands-on chance to learn about the stars and how they affect us here on Earth.

RASC will set up telescopes at the Vernon OSC with special filters for solar viewing and will also have an Ask the Astronomer table from 1 to 4 p.m.

“Astronomy is the science of wonder,” said Jim Kanester of RASC. “It stimulates imaginations and makes us ask lots of questions.”

RASC astronomers will be on hand to answer questions, whether you want to find out how to get started in stargazing, learn how to set up and use your own telescope or find out about the exciting recent discoveries in space science.

All programs are free for Okanagan Science Centre members and are included with the price of admission for non-members.

Related: AquaVan comes to Okanagan Science Centre

Related: VIDEO: Science World staff attempt 30 experiments in 5 minutes to mark anniversary

Previous story
Okanagan Walks to Make Cystic Fibrosis History

Just Posted

Court decision allows biosolids trucks to roll into Turtle Valley

B.C. Supreme Court judge grants injunction supporting Arrow Transportation

Sicamous council approves two cannabis stores

Stores pass muster with district, now awaiting provincial go ahead to open

Man fighting $20,000 in fines for Eagle Pass cabin construction

Guy Maris appealing decision finding him in contravention of Forest and Range Practices Act

Team Bee-Witched earns top marks in community spelling bee

Event raises $12,425 for Shuswap literacy programs

Syrian musicians to help raise funds for Shuswap refugee efforts

Orontes Guitar Quartet to perform fundraising concert at Nexus on May 22

B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

Foreign, underground cash may have pushed up average home price 5%

Whitecaps supporters groups continue protests over abuse, harassment allegations

Protests at two previous home games were effective in drawing the attention of the organization

5 Things to do this weekend in the Okanagan

Check out this events column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira

Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke tomorrow for avalanche control

Expect individual closures east of Revelstoke for up to two hours

Grand Forks fire department under investigation for alleged bullying and harassment

WorkSafeBC prevention officer conducts inspection after firefighter makes report

Okanagan Walks to Make Cystic Fibrosis History

Penticton and Vernon two of 11 that have events taking place Saturday, May 26

Salmon Arm’s Riley Jepson wins baseball award

Canadian Collegiate Baseball Conference awards for batting average and home runs

Beyak suspended from Senate over refusal to delete racist letters from website

Lynn Beyak was suspended Thursday without pay

Salmon Arm cyclist takes gold on Sunshine Coast

Emily Williams speeds through Coaster 50 held in Sechelt on May 4

Most Read