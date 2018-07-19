On the street: Kelowna reacts to 2018 wildfires

BC Wildfire is working with local departments to battle multiple blazes near Kelowna.

—Steven Lin

The Capital News intern headed down to Kelowna City Park Thursday to interview people about their thoughts on the fires burning in the Okanagan.

From the city park view, the whole lake is covered in haziness.

“It can make you nervous. You watched the big orange plane flying around in your backyard,” said Mike, a Kelowna resident who has been in Kelowna for around 30 years. “You immediately thought about your family after.

“I have been evacuated three or four summers in a row. It shakes you up a little bit.”

Check out the video above.

Related: Complete list of B.C. Interior wildfire coverage

Related: Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire grows to 340 hectares

Related: Wildfire near Peachland puts 150 people on evacuation alert

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Photos and video: Slinking and slithering creatures at the library

Just Posted

Stay safe around predators in the North Okanagan-Shuswap

Conservation officers in Salmon Arm provide tips for dealing with bears and cougars

Through your lens: Okanagan wildfires

Check out some of the captivating images and video from social media of the wildfires

Updated: Complete list of B.C. Interior wildfire coverage

Up-to-date information on blazes happening the Kamloops Wildfire Centre

Highway 97 closed again due to wildfire

Highway 97 between Peachland and Summerland is being shut down due to wildfires

Okanagan residents urged to FireSmart their homes

Regional District of North Okanagan available to help neighbourhoods and groups achieve FireSmart practices

Photos and video: Slinking and slithering creatures at the library

Presenters provide different perspectives on animals at ORL Salmon Arm branch

BC Games: Opening Ceremony from Laketown Ranch

Hundreds of athletes and thousands of volunteers, coaches, parents and officials

On the street: Kelowna reacts to 2018 wildfires

BC Wildfire is working with local departments to battle multiple blazes near Kelowna.

Invasive iris gets the chop from McGuire Lake

Group replaces invasive species with native cattails grown from seed by local volunteer

World’s translators push back on forcing Trump interpreter to testify

Democrats had asked translator to testify about Trump’s lengthy conversation with Putin in Helsinki

No decision on B.C. school stabbing suspect’s mental fitness for trial

The BC Review Board could not determine whether Gabriel Klein, 21, is fit to stand trial

Update: Size of large fire near Keremeos unknown

Two significant fires are burning in the Lower Similkameen, smoke can be seen as far away as Osoyoos

Penticton bans open burning

Temporary fire ban takes effect noon Friday

Man shot dead in Oliver home

RCMP major crime unit investigating after 58-year-old man was shot and killed

Most Read