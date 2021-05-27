Opera Kelowna to continue Sidewalk Serenades series

The goal is to bring music to the people in a safe way

Opera Kelowna announced it will be continuing its Sidewalk Serenades program for a second summer.

The program launched in April 2020 when indoor gatherings and performances had to be put on hold due to the pandemic. Opera Kelowna singers volunteered to start performing for seniors and care workers in West Kelowna, Kelowna, Lake Country, Vernon, Lumby and Salmon Arm until October.

Opera Kelowna said the goal was to bring “beauty and comfort of song to seniors living in retirement homes and long-term care facilities.”

Opera Kelowna artistic director Rosemary Thomson said the thought behind the program was to bring connection when people had to be isolated.

“In any given place, people might not be able to sing for their own loved ones, but in the Okanagan, we can sing for yours,” she said.

“The overwhelming response to this program has shown us that there is a need for musical connection of this kind, and Opera Kelowna is pleased to offer Sidewalk Serenades again this year.”

This year, singers will perform on Wednesdays and Fridays and will be coordinated through each residence in each municipality to ensure COVID-19 guidelines are followed for the safety of the singers, frontline workers, and seniors.

Anyone can request a serenade for a residence or care facility through Opera Kelowna’s online form.

