Wine boleros and skirts were the new look for the ushers at the Salmar, circa 1949. Mrs. E. Wertz sewed the uniforms designed by Manager Hayter. Left to right are: Gladys Richards, ? Smith, Blanche Hayter, Kelly Hayter and Joyce Landers.

