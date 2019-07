On the hot Friday of July 30, 1975, a beer delivery truck, the first in more than a week, rolls up to the city liquor store. Swarms of thirsty men clean out 1,400 cases of beer in little over an hour. The next day 2,500 more cases are sold in under two hours. Who is the man holding the Lucky Lager? Image from the Denis Marshall Collection and courtesy Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

