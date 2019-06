Is everyone ready to work? Believed this is photo of crew working on clearing of the right-of-way in the Salmon River Valley. The photo includes John Jackson (seated far left), Louis Bean (standing far right) and Harold Brook (on Bean’s right). (Photo from the Jack Brooke and the Denis Marshall collection, courtesy of the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village)

