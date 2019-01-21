The outdoor Ice Rink in Celista opened for the first time this Winter on Jan. 21. (CSRD Photo)

Outdoor ice rink opens in the North Shuswap

Those looking to skate in the fresh air can do so at Farrell’s Field in Celista

The outdoor ice rink at Farrell’s Field in Celista reopened at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 21.

A mild winter prevented an earlier opening of the North Shuswap rink, but colder temperatures overnight on Sunday, Jan. 20 making ice resurfacing possible and allowing the rink to open for public skating. The rink is located in a Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) park and maintenance of the ice surface is handled by a contractor.

“Residents should be aware that the rink could be closed with little notice if ice conditions deteriorate,” reads a notice posted on the CSRD’s website. “The ability to open the outdoor rinks is entirely weather dependent.”

The rink is located at 5051 Meadow Creek Rd. in Celista.

The rink at the Sorrento-Blind Bay Community Park is not open, and according to the CSRD it isn’t expected to open anytime soon. The maintenance contractors are monitoring the situation and hope to get ice made for public skating, if conditions allow.

