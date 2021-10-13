Outdoor rinks skates into Vernon’s Kin Race Track plans

The City of Vernon will add an outdoor skating rink to the planning process for the development of the Kin Race Track Lands park. (City of Vernon photo)

An outdoor skating rink is being added to the planning process for Vernon’s Kin Race Track lands.

Council unanimously passed a staff recommendation at its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 12, that will also look at the possibility of building the rink in the first phase of development of the future park.

“The construction of this surface, with other features at the Kin Race Track site, would be a cost- and staff-effective approach,” said Laurie Cordell, the city’s manager of long-range planning and sustainability, in a report to council.

“As a conceptual plan is anticipated late in 2021/early 2022, it would be possible to see how the ice surface will integrate with the park.

“The location of the ice surface would be somewhat dictated by the proximity to Kal Tire Place to utilize the existing ice-making infrastructure. lt may be possible to prioritize its construction in the first phase of development.”

Council passed a resolution on Sept. 7 authorizing the expenditure of funds for Kin Race Track planning and supporting a timeline that anticipates construction beginning in September 2022.

“The prioritization of this park development will take substantial resources and could accommodate the construction of a permanent new outdoor ice surface (trail and/or rink),” said Cordell. “Administration is fully subscribed currently with the construction of the Civic Memorial Park (old Vernon Civic Arena site), the new Marshall Field playground and other parks and projects that have current budget approval.”

If there was no support for a permanent outdoor rink, staff provided an option of a synthetic or artificial ice surface for Kin Race Track. The cost was estimated at between $250,000 and $300,000 though there was no council approval of funding for such an item.

The rink, depending on its condition, could possibly be relocated to another local facility, such as Polson Park, when construction of the new park at Kin Race Track is ready to commence.

READ MORE: Holland scores hometown Vernon’s highest honour

READ MORE: Roundabout of road closures continue in Vernon



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal GovernmentOkanaganOutdoors and Recreation