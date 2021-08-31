Parkinson’s group support keeps Vernon woman moving

Upcoming virtual Superwalk raising funds to find a cure

Tina Whiting is given a new wheelchair by Laura Wilson, Parkinson’s Support Group, and Ralph Whittle, Lions Club, to help her get around as she battles Parkinson’s. Donations for such equipment can be made Sept. 11 and 12 as part of the virtual Superwalk. (Contributed)

Meet Tina Whiting, a woman who has been living with Parkinson’s disease for 11 years and is now newly diagnosed with kidney issues.

Whiting has been battling Parkinson’s since 2010 with courage, strength and resilience. But due to her failing health, Whiting has become dependant on a wheelchair to get her around day to day life.

Her daughter, Patti, discussed her mom’s need for a wheelchair with Laura Wilson, Vernon Parkinson’s Support Group co-facilitator. Wilson and Bill More, also a co-facilitator of the support group, decided to gift Whiting with a new wheelchair.

The Vernon Parkinson’s Support Group is a non-profit organization that supports individuals in the Vernon community who have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s — to date, there are 32 members.

Regularly, the Fraternal Order of Eagles (which Whiting has been a member of since 1968) with the Vernon Lions Club both donate to the Vernon Parkinson’s Support Group. These donations made it possible to help Whiting with her need for a wheelchair.

“The generosity of the Lions and the Eagles enable the Vernon Parkinson’s group to purchase much-needed exercise equipment, books and now medical equipment. We are forever grateful,” Wilson said.

The month of September is Parkinson’s largest fundraising time of the year where donations make finding a cure possible. These donations are raised through the Superwalk, which takes place on Sept. 11 and 12.

“Your donation is extremely important in order to keep the research-active in finding the cure for the 13,000 people living with Parkinson’s in B.C., approximately 100,000 in Canada,” Wilson said.

Due to COVID-19, the Superwalk has gone virtual for 2021 and the large event at Polson Park has been cancelled.

Donations can be made at parkinson.bc.ca.

“Please help us find a cure,” Wilson said.

