Parkinson’s Super Walk makes laps around McGuire Lake in Salmon Arm

The Parkinson’s Super Walk circled McGuire Lake Park Saturday, Sept. 15. Family, friends and supporters of people living with Parkinson’s Disease pledged to walk and donate what they could as a show of support. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Family, friends and supporters of people living with Parkinson’s Disease came out to McGuire Lake Park in Salmon Arm Sept. 15 to show their support and walk towards a cure.

The Parkinson Super Walk is Canada’s only nationwide fundraiser in support of Canadians living with Parkinson’s. Salmon Arm joined in on the Canada-wide movement of communities committed to changing the course of Parkinson’s in Canada, with more than 10,000 participants across the country.

@Jodi_Brak117

jodi.brak@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.