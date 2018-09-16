Parkinson’s Super Walk makes laps around McGuire Lake in Salmon Arm

Family, friends and supporters of people living with Parkinson’s Disease came out to McGuire Lake Park in Salmon Arm Sept. 15 to show their support and walk towards a cure.
The Parkinson Super Walk is Canada’s only nationwide fundraiser in support of Canadians living with Parkinson’s. Salmon Arm joined in on the Canada-wide movement of communities committed to changing the course of Parkinson’s in Canada, with more than 10,000 participants across the country.
@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
