The Parkinson’s Super Walk circled McGuire Lake Park Saturday, Sept. 15. Family, friends and supporters of people living with Parkinson’s Disease pledged to walk and donate what they could as a show of support. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Parkinson’s Super Walk makes laps around McGuire Lake in Salmon Arm

Nationwide fundraiser supports research toward a cure

Family, friends and supporters of people living with Parkinson’s Disease came out to McGuire Lake Park in Salmon Arm Sept. 15 to show their support and walk towards a cure.

The Parkinson Super Walk is Canada’s only nationwide fundraiser in support of Canadians living with Parkinson’s. Salmon Arm joined in on the Canada-wide movement of communities committed to changing the course of Parkinson’s in Canada, with more than 10,000 participants across the country.

 

