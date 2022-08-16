Bird watchers have reported seeing up to 40 pelicans showing up daily in Salmon Arm Bay since mid April. (John G. Woods photo)

American white pelicans frequent Salmon Arm Bay

Up to 40 a day have been seen since mid-April

By John G. Woods

Contributor

American white pelicans are an exciting surprise for many visitors to Salmon Arm Bay.

Bird-watchers have reported up to 40 a day since mid-April. Based on last year’s observations, we can expect to see them through to the end of October.

Pelicans don’t breed here but are attracted by our waters rich in fish. This one has just taken a huge gulp that was probably aimed at a fish meal but included a side of aquatic weeds.

The best places to see pelicans include Raven Trail out to Christmas Island, and one can surprise you anytime by flying over the wharf.

