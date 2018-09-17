Emily Olineck, Leila Magneson and Thola Heckrodt participated in the Sept. 16 Terry Fox Run in Salmon Arm for a variety of reasons: because it’s fun, because they like running and because it helps people with cancer. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

People in the Shuswap show up for Terry

Close to 200 people participate in the Salmon Arm Terry Fox Run, raising funds for cancer research

Cancer was uppermost in the minds of many Sunday morning, when close to 200 people turned out for the annual Terry Fox Run in Salmon Arm.

The skies were clear and the temperature perfect for exercising – a little September coolness with the sun shining brightly.

A total of 178 registrants plus 20 volunteers turned out, raising a total of $6,905 to go to cancer research.

Cliff Evans, former longtime organizer with his spouse Fran, told the crowd he is grateful for Brady Magneson, who has stepped up as organizer.

Brady and his young daughter Leila, spoke briefly, Leila describing Terry Fox as someone who “gets rid of cancer.”

MC Roy Sakaki said Terry Fox’s legacy lives on, and described him as “probably the greatest hero Canada has today.”

Mayor Nancy Cooper said the run is for a great cause.

“We all known someone who has suffered from this horrible disease.”

Downtown Salmon Arm manager Lindsay Wong, who does administrative duties for the run, said afterwards that Salmon Arm is so fortunate to have volunteers who have been volunteering for a long time and are very committed and knowledgable, as well as businesses who donate.

“And we saw new families come this year. It shows it has a far-reaching appeal to everyone in the community.”

Wong noted there were people from Sicamous and Enderby who came to participate in Salmon Arm’s event.

Margaret Hinchliff and Janet Ferns, members of the Friends Abreast dragon boat team, put in a good showing with a number of their teammates at the Sept. 16 Terry Fox Run in Salmon Arm, where close to 200 people particpated. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

