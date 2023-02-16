Pet Friendly Penticton founder Kona Sankey and another volunteer spent a windy Monday cleaning up the dog beach at Okanagan Lake during Acts of Kindness week in Penticton. (Submitted)

Pet Friendly Penticton founder Kona Sankey and another volunteer spent a windy Monday cleaning up the dog beach at Okanagan Lake during Acts of Kindness week in Penticton. (Submitted)

Pet Friendly Penticton cleans up dog beach during Real Acts of Caring Week

Another volunteer clean up is planned for Friday on Main Street and the KVR Trail

Inspired by KVR Middle School’s Madame Burdock’s Grade 7/8 class, who asked Mayor Julius Bloomfield to proclaim the week of Feb. 12 to 18 as Real Acts of Caring week, the founder of Pet-Friendly Penticton organized a clean up of the Okanagan Lake dog beach.

Kona Sankey and another volunteer were joined by a dog park visitor to clean up the beach on Monday. It was a windy, cold day but the clean-up went well.

“By far the most unusual thing we uncovered was a quilt,” she said. They also found five or six socks and removed a lot of glass and garbage. They borrowed rakes from PACE which helped sift through the rocky terrain. In the end, they went away with a large garbage bag of garbage.

Kona is planning another clean-up down Main Street and the entrance to the KVR Trail from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.

“It’s supposed to be pretty cold on Friday so not sure of the turnout I’d get. We are first going to clean up the dog poop at the [Holy Cross] Catholic school on Main Street. That was an area also needing some attention.”

Sankey said she’ll plan on some more clean-ups in spring and will announce them on the Pet-Friendly Penticton Facebook page.

Okanagan Dog Park. (Submitted)

Photos: Dogs, cats and even goats the stars of new holiday market in Penticton

