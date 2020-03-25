PET OF THE WEEK: Destiny and her brothers want a home together

Three grey cats were rescued from hoarding situation

My name is Destiny. Myself and my two brothers are still waiting for you to find us.

We are from an awful hoarding house and have been waiting nearly two years now. We know our family is out there and can’t wait to meet them.

READ ALSO: PET OF THE WEEK: Amii wants her own quiet castle

READ ALSO: PET OF THE WEEK: Fern needs a playing buddy

Yes, we come as a triple pack of grey loves. No dogs please and we prefer quiet people, please.

If you have a lap, food and home for us we will bring three times to love. Call Aunty Jess at 250-488-3226.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Pet of the Week

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap residents use art to lift neighbours’ spirits amid COVID-19 crisis

Just Posted

Urgent Adams River restoration work to support salmon run

North Shuswap company opening channels to improve flow for salmon fry

Shuswap residents use art to lift neighbours’ spirits amid COVID-19 crisis

Whether the medium is chalk, paper or paint the message is encouraging.

Salmon Arm mall closes in response to COVID-19, stores adjust hours

Mall at Piccadilly announces doors to remain closed until further notice

Salmon Arm chair fitness class resurrected through wonders of technology

Popular exercise class for seniors and people with varying abilities to be offered online

Wineries and liquor stores should be essential services: B.C. Wine Institute

The institute said you don’t have to travel to support B.C. wine

‘Please keep them open’: Okanagan temporary winter shelters to close

With nowhere to go as COVID-19 rages, Natasha Chance said she just wants shelters to be open

Overdose prevention, safe injection sites take extra precautions to mitigate COVID-19

Enhanced cleaning protocol, changes in service delivery at sites

World COVID-19 update, 5 a.m., March 25: Prince Charles tests positive, $2 trillion in U.S. aid

Heir’s symptoms mild; world’s air quality improves

Vernon high school staff, students may have been exposed to COVID-19

Staff and students may have been exposed on March 12 to individual who tested positive for virus

PET OF THE WEEK: Destiny and her brothers want a home together

Three grey cats were rescued from hoarding situation

Penticton RCMP seize $6,000 in illegal cigarettes

RCMP found the illegal cartons of cigarettes during a traffic stop

COLUMN: Suggestions for those now working from home

A marketing consultant offers tips for those who are working at home during the COVID-19 pandemic

Princeton closes parks and mayor launches ‘virtual walk’ Facebook group

The Town of Princeton, along with School District 58, shut down all… Continue reading

Okanagan College culinary program donates unused ingredients to food bank

“I’m blown away at the adaptability and generosity in our community” - Okanagan College instructor

Most Read