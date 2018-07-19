Photos and video: Slinking and slithering creatures at the library

Children had an opportunity to learn about local wildlife and other critters during presentations this week at the Salmon Arm branch of the Okanagan Regional Library.

On Wednesday, July 18, B.C. Conservation Officer Tanner Beck did a presentation on how to identify wildlife and how to react during an encounter, particularly ones involving predators.

The following day, July 19, Taryn Schmid brought a few friends, Pinky the corn snake and ferrets Squirrel and Pretzel, to the library for a show-and-tell presentation. The highlight for the kids in attendance was being able to pet the ferrets and touch the snake.

Taryn Schmid lets kids touch her corn snake Pinky during a presentation at the Salmon Arm branch of the Okanagan Regional Library Thursday, July 19. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Ferrets Pretzel and Squirrel check out all the new faces as their owner Taryn Schmid tells her young audience a bit about them during her presentation at the Salmon Arm library Thursday, July 19. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Conservation officer Tanner Beck allows the children in the front row to touch a cougar pelt during a presentation at the Salmon Arm Okanagan Regional Library Branch on Wednesday, July 18. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)