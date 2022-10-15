PHOTOS: Penticton Beer Week kicks off with 10-km run along KVR Trail

(Logan Lockhart- Western News) (Logan Lockhart- Western News) (Logan Lockhart- Western News) (Logan Lockhart- Western News) Penticton Beer Week kicked off with a beer run, starting at the KVR Trail on Saturday, Oct. 15. (Logan Lockhart- Western News) (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

It’s Beer Week in Penticton and people aren’t letting the occasion pass without dressing up and exploring the city’s greatest trails.

The fourth annual Penticton Beer Run kicked off Saturday morning, Oct. 15, in recognition of the start of the fourth annual celebration of local brews.

Starting at the city’s newest brewery, Abandoned Rail, dozens of enthused participants along the KVR Trail didn’t care Halloween hasn’t quite arrived. Creative costumes headlined the morning, as people began their 10-kilometre cruise through the city to taste some of the South Okanagan’s signature brews.

“This is amazing, what a great way to showcase the city,” said Lyndie Hill from Hoodoo Adventures, the group responsible for organizing the event. “Penticton is ranked as one the best brew towns in Canada, so it’s just great to have everyone experience all we have to offer.”

All eight of Penticton’s breweries participated in the festivities, with Giant’s Head in Summerland and Oliver’s Firehall also providing tastings along the 10-kilometre route.

Though it isn’t a race, according to Hill, the team with the best costume will win free entry in the beer run next October.

Abandoned Rail, meanwhile, is featured as part of Penticton Beer Week’s festivities for the first time. The brewery is located off Naramata Road.

“We’re excited to have them on the course,” Hill said. “What a beautiful place to start the run, and it’s just stunning for everyone to see Penticton in that light.”

Starting at 9 a.m., participants congregated at Okanagan Lake Park for registration. A line of school buses would arrive shortly after, taking teams to Abandoned Railway for the start of the run.

Penticton Beer Week ends Oct. 22. This year, all eight Penticton breweries have come together to craft a special beer for the occasion, Do Good.

The beverage is available at all breweries, along with select local restaurants and liquor stores across B.C.

Proceeds from the sale of the beer will go to community outreach programs across South Okanagan.

A guide to all Penticton Beer Week events for the rest of the week can be found on the Western News here.

READ MORE: Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Penticton

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

BC Craft beerCommunityPenticton