PHOTOS: Salmon Arm dance studio Just for Kicks premiering new ballet

The main cast of Just for Kicks dance studio’s presentation of Tangled, rehearsing on Saturday, March 4, 2023. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer) A dark, emotional dance scene is rehearsed on Saturday, March 4 by the Just for Kicks ballet dancers for their production of Tangled. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer) The cast of Just for Kicks dance studio’s production of Tangled take their curtain call at rehearsal on Saturday, March 4, 2023. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer)

Dancers with all levels of experience are coming together to bring a delightful story to stage in Salmon Arm.

Just for Kicks dance studio’s ballet department is presenting a dance-focused adaptation of Disney’s Tangled, which tells the story of Rapunzel and her adventures.

From March 9 to 11, guests can see the story unfold at evening shows nightly at 6 p.m. or a Saturday matinee at 1 p.m.

Beginner ballerinas are showcased as glowing lanterns and spritely animals and older dancers perform the longer scenes as title characters Rapunzel, Flynn Rider, Mother Gothel and more.

“This is our first show back, our first big show,” said Just for Kicks owner and main instructor Patty Fleming. “We had little ballets but on and off. We want people to come and see what we’ve been working on, and some of the older people in our community to come and support our younger dancers.”

Tickets for the show are available at Shuswap Tickets and Gifts in Piccadilly Mall for $12 each. The show is performed at Just for Kicks studio’s main building, 481 5th Ave. SW, Salmon Arm.

READ MORE: Horn-powered hip-hop and funk ensemble The New Groovement to play Salmon Arm

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmArts and cultureDance