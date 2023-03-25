PHOTOS: Sicamous Community Banner Project shows off bees and butterflies for spring

The Sicamous Community Banner Project’s 2023 designs hang from the Red Barn’s ceiling Saturday and Sunday, March 25 and 26. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)The Sicamous Community Banner Project’s 2023 designs hang from the Red Barn’s ceiling Saturday and Sunday, March 25 and 26. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)
Brightly coloured banners follow the Sicamous Community Banner Project’s 2023 theme, bees and butterflies. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)Brightly coloured banners follow the Sicamous Community Banner Project’s 2023 theme, bees and butterflies. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)
Intricate designs adorn the Sicamous Community Banner Project’s 2023 offerings. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)Intricate designs adorn the Sicamous Community Banner Project’s 2023 offerings. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)
Banners hang from the Red Barn’s ceiling this weekend, March 25-26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)Banners hang from the Red Barn’s ceiling this weekend, March 25-26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)

It’s finally time for Sicamous banner painters to show off their spring designs.

The Eagle Valley Arts Council is hosting the 23rd annual Community Banner Project Showcase this weekend, March 25 and 26. At the Red Barn, nearly 30 banners are on display on frames and hanging from the ceiling, available to view from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

For the last four weeks, the Sicamous Community Banner Project artists have worked on their creations.

Despite a reduction in the amount of banners that will hang on district lampposts this year as decided by council, organizer Vreny Bieri says the group is proud of this year’s work.

READ MORE: Sicamous banner project participants upset after council opts for branding on Main Street

“We may have never had such beautiful banners before,” said Bieri. “The theme of bees and butterflies was really spring-like and popular.”

Bieri said next year the banner project participants and the arts council may look into doing an art walk to showcase the banners, photography and other artwork that comes out of the Red Barn along the Main Street area.

READ MORE: Sicamous Community Health Centre continues to put patients first

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ArtCommmunitySicamous

Previous story
Sicamous and Kelowna lighting up in purple for epilepsy awareness

Just Posted

The Sicamous Community Banner Project’s 2023 designs hang from the Red Barn’s ceiling Saturday and Sunday, March 25 and 26. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)
PHOTOS: Sicamous Community Banner Project shows off bees and butterflies for spring

The Sicamous Community Health Centre will be congratulated by the Rural Coordination Centre for collaborating with the community on healthcare needs. (Sicamous Community Health Centre/ Facebook)
Sicamous Community Health Centre continues to put patients first

Secwépemc Landmarks Tsquqw7e Unveiling at Chase Memorial Park will take place on Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m. (Photo courtesy of Bernadette Dennis/Adams Lake Band Communications)
Unveiling of Secwépemc Landmark in Chase to highlight significance of ‘small bay’

(Left to right) Splatsin Tkwamipla7 Sabrina Vergata, Wenecwtsin Wayne Christian, Elder George William, and Tkwamipla7 (councillors) Theresa William and Leonard Edwards look on as (front, left to right) Federal Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu, Splatsin Kukpi7 Doug Thomas and B.C. Minister of Children and Family Development Mitzi Dean hold up the signed coordination agreement. Federal and provincial officials, Kukpi7 Thomas and all Tkwamipla7 members signed the agreement. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)
VIDEO: Splatsin signs historic child and family protection agreement with BC, federal governments

Pop-up banner image