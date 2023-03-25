PHOTOS: Sicamous Community Banner Project shows off bees and butterflies for spring

The Sicamous Community Banner Project’s 2023 designs hang from the Red Barn’s ceiling Saturday and Sunday, March 25 and 26. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News) Brightly coloured banners follow the Sicamous Community Banner Project’s 2023 theme, bees and butterflies. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News) Intricate designs adorn the Sicamous Community Banner Project’s 2023 offerings. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News) Banners hang from the Red Barn’s ceiling this weekend, March 25-26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)

It’s finally time for Sicamous banner painters to show off their spring designs.

The Eagle Valley Arts Council is hosting the 23rd annual Community Banner Project Showcase this weekend, March 25 and 26. At the Red Barn, nearly 30 banners are on display on frames and hanging from the ceiling, available to view from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

For the last four weeks, the Sicamous Community Banner Project artists have worked on their creations.

Despite a reduction in the amount of banners that will hang on district lampposts this year as decided by council, organizer Vreny Bieri says the group is proud of this year’s work.

“We may have never had such beautiful banners before,” said Bieri. “The theme of bees and butterflies was really spring-like and popular.”

Bieri said next year the banner project participants and the arts council may look into doing an art walk to showcase the banners, photography and other artwork that comes out of the Red Barn along the Main Street area.

