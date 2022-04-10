PHOTOS: Toilet fairy makes surprise deliveries across Okanagan town

Toilet fairy has been depositing decorated thrones in people’s yards with a removal fee going to the Summerland Secondary Class of 2022 dry grad event. (Facebook)Toilet fairy has been depositing decorated thrones in people’s yards with a removal fee going to the Summerland Secondary Class of 2022 dry grad event. (Facebook)
Toilets keep popping up in Summerland yards.

Heather Pescada just got hit by the ‘toilet fairy’ Saturday night, with the ‘King’s Throne’ showing up on her Trout Creek home’s lawn.

“We feel like royalty with our golden throne!” said Pescada on Facebook.

The decorated toilets are part of the Summerland Secondary’s Class of 2022’s dry grad fundraising efforts.

Pescada played a role in starting the toilet prank as a fundraiser for her son Decio’s dry grad in 2016.

“I’m so glad the grads are still doing this. It’s so fun and it makes everyone laugh when they drive by. Who will wake up tomorrow with the golden throne on their lawn?”

If a home has been visited by the toilet fairy they pay to have the toilet removed and given to someone else. Removal of the toilet is $10 and $20 if you want the fairy to deliver the toilet to someone else of your choosing. Insurance that the toilet won’t come back to you is $30.

Text the Toilet Fairy at 236-457-3612 for all your ‘plumbing needs,’ said the Class of 2o22.

In 2018, the toilet fairy made its way to then Mayor Peter Waterman’s driveway.

He paid $30 to make sure it didn’t return and have it delivered to then SSS teacher Dave Sather’s driveway.

All the funds raised from the toilet capers will go to the SSS dry grad event.

