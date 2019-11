TKH Dancers wowed mobs of trick or treaters Thursday as they performed the Witches Dance, a tribute to female power, during the Downtown Vernon Treat Trail. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) Nine-month-old dragon Duncan Woodall and his Paper Bag Princess mom Rachel Telfer stroll down 30th Avenue during the Downtown Vernon Treat Trail Thursday afternoon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) Baby shark Emerson Beerstra, one, chills out during the Downtown Vernon Treat Trail Thursday. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) Two-year-old chick Harlo Merrick leads farmer mom Kyla along 30th Avenue during the Downtown Vernon Trick Trail Thursday. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) TKH Dancers wowed mobs of trick or treaters Thursday as they performed the Witches Dance, a tribute to female power, during the Downtown Vernon Treat Trail. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Plenty of tricks, and even more treats, filled Downtown Vernon Thursday for Halloween.

Every costume imaginable, from Princess Elsa to Pikachu and pickles, filled 30th Avenue for the Downtown Vernon Association’s annual Treat Trail.

Some tricky witches even came out to play. The TKH Dancers performed the Witches Dance as a tribute to female power.

