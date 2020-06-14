The Piggeries was once a popular hunting area near Summerland. The name was from Ken Hogg, Robert Hogg, Hamilton Lang and William Bacon, who were hunters in the area. (Photo courtesy of B.C. Forests Service)

Piggeries was a popular hunting spot near Summerland

Name came from three early hunters in the area

The Piggeries is the name of a popular hunting area just north and west of Summerland. The First Nation name is k̓ʷalywapwp-xn, a favourite hunting spot of an important chief.

READ ALSO: Pierre family settled in Summerland in 1886

READ ALSO: Kirchhoffer played role in Summerland’s early years

The Piggeries name came from the first hunters who had cabins in the area. The hunters were Ken Hogg, Robert Hogg, Hamilton Lang and William Bacon.

A portion of the Piggeries is now part of Darke Lake Provincial Park.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

history

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Jack the cat finally came back with help from dedicated Salmon Arm volunteers

Just Posted

North Okanagan elementary students lend a hand with sandbagging

The Grade 5-7 class at Grindrod Elementary helped locals experiencing flooding June 8

Storm drops huge hailstones on the Shuswap

Chase resident’s home is battered by June 12 storm.

Lake levels in Shuswap watershed declining despite rainstorm

Skimikin Lake Road was able to reopen as it is no longer underwater.

Jack the cat finally came back with help from dedicated Salmon Arm volunteers

Surrey couple thrilled with help from skilled cat trapper

Shuswap school secretary looks back on 45 years with School District #83

Parkview Elementary’s Sandra Northway to retire at end of month

QUIZ: Are you ready for some summer reading?

Put your knowledge to the test with this quiz about books, publications and reading

‘If we are quiet, we aren’t changing the situation,’ B.C.teacher says of racism he’s faced

Surrey school district hopes to have ‘clear action in place’ by the fall

QUIZ: Are you ready for some summer reading?

Put your knowledge to the test with this quiz about books, publications and reading

Piggeries was a popular hunting spot near Summerland

Name came from three early hunters in the area

Trans Mountain pipeline shuts as crews clean spill in Abbotsford

Transportation Safety Board has sent an investigator to the spill that occurred in a pump station

Tips on how to protect your aging loved ones from financial abuse

About one in 10 seniors are victims of consumer fraud each year: Canadian Department of Justice

‘Serious questions:’ Trudeau calls video of RCMP tackling chief shocking

The RCMP dash-cam footage was released publicly as part of a court application

Canadian expert says he is confident COVID-19 vaccine is months, not years away

Dr. Gary Kobinger helped develop a vaccine and treatment for the deadly Ebola virus

‘It’s going to be a test by fire’: Northern B.C. men build homemade catamaran

Bruce McGonigal and Rob Goodine plan to float from Quick to Smithers in August

Most Read