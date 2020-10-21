Pigs trot over for a visit at Salmon Arm shopping centre

Employees say this was the second drop-in from the temporarily free-range porkers

These little piggies went to the market – again.

Staff at Salmon Arm’s Winners had to turn away some curious visitors Wednesday, and not because they were without face masks.

The pigs arrived at the store entrance around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 21. Staff explained they would have entered the store’s automated doors if no one had been there to shoo them away, after which the pigs continued on their way towards Walmart.

The amused Winners staff explained this wasn’t the first time a passel of pigs, originating from a farm property to the west of Country Camping RV, had come a-squealing.

“This was the second time now that we’ve seen them,” explained an equally amused Connor Welsh at Country Camping. “Apparently they just push the gate open with their nose and then all of a sudden we see about eight pigs running down that dirt road there and right into Walmart.

“The last time we saw them, they were all digging up and rolling in the bark mulch beds at Walmart, so that was quite funny. Then the guy comes with his bucket and basically shakes it and the pigs follow him home.”

The travelling pigs have been the source of much amusement among members of Salmon Arm and Shuswap-oriented Facebook pages.

Evidence of the pigs’ morning visit to Winners and Walmart leads to the crosswalk between the SmartCentres properties on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)