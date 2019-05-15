Playground equipment in Klahani Park set to retire

After nearly a quarter of a century, wooden equipment to be replaced

A back view of the playground equipment planned for Klahani Park in South Canoe. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Play time is over for the wooden play structure in South Canoe’s Klahani Park.

City staff told council on Monday, May 13 that the wood equipment there, built in 1996, has outlived its life span and does not conform to today’s safety standards.

The city received three bids for the structure. Staff recommended Canadian Recreation Solutions out of Alberta, which has completed numerous playground projects for other municipalities.

The new structure will cost $74,997 and is designed with a “woodland theme.”

“Their completion date may be pushed back due to the delay in awarding; however, this would still provide a few months for kids to utilize the structure within 2019,” states the staff report. “Staff feel that the aesthetics of the proposed structures and pieces perfectly match the atmosphere and uses of Klahani Park.”

Read more: City staff find reduction to tax increase

Read more: 2012 – Going from wants to needs

Read more: 2015 – City initiates planning process for Canoe Beach, Klahani Park

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren said she doesn’t have any problem with the style of the structure – “it’s kind of cute” – but asked about the budget.

Rob Niewenhiuzen, the city’s director of engineering and public works, said $90,000 was taken out of the parks reserve fund. He said some remediation work around the structure will be required.

Lindgren said council recently had a meeting with the school district and asked if there are any plans to add shade trees to Klahani Park, which is near the outdoor school.

Niewenhuizen said the city has been adding several trees, particularly in the dog park. He said there is still room to add more, however.

@SalmonArm

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter