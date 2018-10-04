Plucky Vernon pooch on road to recovery

Odin has been attending Wiggle Waggle since he was a puppy. (Photo contributed)

Life is looking up for Odin, a four-year-old Bernese Mountain dog from Vernon.

About a month ago, the Morning Star ran a story about this unlucky local dog who had torn his cranial cruciate ligament last winter attempting to jump over an air conditioner at his family’s home, changing his life forever.

Related: Unlucky Vernon pooch needs surgery help

A regular at Vernon’s Wiggle Pet Hotel since he was a puppy, the staff set out with a plan to help Odin: they challenged the Vernon community to help raise $10,000 for the surgeries he needed — a replacement surgery known as TPLO, Tibial plateau levelling osteotomy.

Their gofundme page raised over $6,000 in the first month through donations from 54 individuals and, on Sept. 26, Odin had his first TPLO (ligament) surgery on his right hind leg.

“The operation went well and his family is monitoring his post-surgery care at home,” said Wiggle Waggle’s Kelly Murphy. “After paying for the first surgery, we have about $2,000 remaining that will be used toward his next operation.”

Wiggle Waggle, whose staff is also participating in the dog’s recovery care, said that though they are happy they could help with Odin’s first surgery, there’s still a lot of work left to be done. The team is hoping to raise the remaining funds for his second leg surgery.

“It’s not over yet,” said Murphy. “Odin is still in need of $3,000 to finalize his journey to wellness.”

Wiggle Waggle staff is also participating in Odin’s recovery care.

Donations can be made through the page at https://www.gofundme.com/Our-odin-needs-help or via cash donations at Wiggle Waggle Pet Hotel located at 7432 Pleasant Valley Road in Vernon.

“We are so touched by the efforts of Wiggle Waggle to help us get Odin healthy again, and for the huge outpouring of our community,” said Odin’s owner.

Editor’s note: Odin’s owners asked to remain anonymous.

Related: Dog days: agility trials back this weekend

Related: Dog reunited with owner in Vernon

Related: Angus the C. difficile sniffing dog visits Vernon hospital

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.



Sammy, 7, is the owner of Odin. (photo contributed)