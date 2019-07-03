Popular Vernon wading pool remains closed as of Wednesday, July 3. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Popular Vernon wading pool remains closed after vandalism

Lakeview Park Wading Pool was set to open Friday, June 28 but is now expected to open Saturday, July 6 at 10 a.m.

Lakeview Park Wading Pool, commonly referred to as the “Peanut Pool”, remains closed as of Wednesday, July 3.

The pool was set to open Friday, June 28 but was delayed due to vandalism. The City is currently working to replace a broken pool grate — one of the main drain grates was damaged while the pool was not in operation.

The City of Vernon predicted that it would be open Wednesday but that date has been moved yet again. The pool is set to open Saturday, July 6 at 10 a.m.

“We weren’t able to fiberglass and paint on Thursday or Friday of last week due to rain. Our contractor was not available to do the work over the long weekend so the repairs are happening today,” said Gary Lefebvre, Aquatics Manager for Greater Vernon Recreation Services.

To check updates later this week, people are encouraged to visit gvrec.ca.

Related: Vandalism delays Peanut Pool opening in Vernon

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Winners crowned in 2019 Miss BC competition

Just Posted

Outdoor Learning School wins $30,000 for kitchen renovation

Salmon Arm school top runner-up in BCAA’s Play Here challenge

Sicamous rallies to replace man’s prized stolen motorbike

More than $2,000 raised with half coming from Sicamous Legion

In photos: Lumberjacks get chopping at Shuswap competition

Wood chips flew as chainsaws roared at the Professional Loggers Competition held… Continue reading

Curbside compost program off to maggoty start for Salmon Arm woman

SCV Waste Solutions, city’s waste removal contractor, quick to help resident, replace faulty bin

Salmon Arm’s Curtis Lazar signs one-year contract with Buffalo Sabres

Change of pace, team sought after two years for playing for the Calgary Flames

VIDEO: Friends launch fundraiser for B.C. woman run over by car twice in L.A.

‘We were sitting around and saying someone should do a GoFundMe’

B.C. introduces more efficient waitlists, choices for seniors care homes

Seniors waiting for a longterm care assessment can now wait for it at home

Silverbacks see early start to 2019/20 hockey season

Salmon Arm’s season kick-off a home-ice matinee versus Kelowna

Judge strikes part of Gordon Wilson’s claims in lawsuit against Horgan, Surrey MLA

Defamation lawsuit against Bruce Ralston, Premier John Horgan, NDP MP Rachel Blaney, Jen Holmwood

Red Ferrari goes into ‘warp speed’ on Hwy. 97 in Okanagan

Canada Day speeder lands $483 ticket, impounded vehicle

Trans Mountain bid could be ready next week, Indigenous group says

Project Reconciliation wants to buy a 51-per-cent stake in the pipeline from the federal government

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history

UPDATE: Semi rollover closes highway near Vernon

The incident took place between Vernon and Falkland around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning

Summerland Legion organized Canada Day celebrations

Hundreds attend festivities in Memorial Park on July 1

Most Read