PRIDE Palace one feature of Salmon Arm’s PRIDE Project Arts + Awareness Festival

Third festival for town wrapped up Oct. 23, featuring concert, drag brunch, hiking, birding and more

Salmon Arm’s Wren Rathbone stands at the PRIDE Palace Pop-Up Shop during the Salmon Arm PRIDE Project Arts + Awareness Festival which ran Oct. 15 to Oct. 23. The PRIDE Project’s goal is to include the whole community in furthering LGBTQ2S+ awareness, visibility and acceptance, using the arts as a binding force. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm’s Wren Rathbone stands at the PRIDE Palace during the Salmon Arm PRIDE Project Arts + Awareness Festival which ran Oct. 15 to Oct. 23. The PRIDE Project’s goal is to include the whole community in furthering LGBTQ2S+ awareness, visibility and acceptance, using the arts as a binding force. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Read more: Making Salmon Arm home: Art gallery researches safety for LGBTQ residents

Read more: Column: Festival just the beginning to pride Salmon Arm can display

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmPride