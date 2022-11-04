Jordyn Konrad was recognized in the Top 20 Under 40 program earlier this year. (File photo)

Program to recognize Salmon Arm innovators over age 40 creating positive change

Nomination period open for Top 20 Over 40

Nominations are being accepted for local entrepreneurs and business standouts over the age of 40.

Serviss Wealth Management and Salmon Arm Economic Development Society are launching a different spin on the successful Top 20 Under 40 program, which recognized 20 outstanding individuals, role models, mentors and community builders over the age of 18 and under 40. This time around, they’re looking for people aged 40 and up who may be top achievers in their field and/or have made a difference in the community.

The campaign hopes to acknowledge and spotlight innovators who work every day to make positive changes in the communities they serve.

The program honours the top achievers by sharing their inspiring stories and further hopes to garner investment and talent attraction within the society.

The nomination period for Top 20 Over 40 is open for the month of November, followed by judging in early December.

Submit a nomination at salmonarmtop20.ca.

