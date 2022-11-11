Remembrance Day: Salmon Arm family memento passed down through generations

Salmon Arm’s Letitia Wigglesworth based her essay, The Picture, on this image hanging on her grandparents’ wall. Wigglesworth’s essay won first place in the 2021/2022 BC- Yukon Legion Remembrance Day contest. (Contributed)

The Picture

I look at the old photo in a dull wooden frame on the wall, showing a hundred uniformed soldiers riding on horseback.

They are carrying lances and wearing dress uniforms with medals. This picture does not match Grandma’s other photos in their shiny frames with happy smiles. This old black and white photo looks out of place.

“Grandpa, why does this photo hang with the family photos?” I ask.

Grandpa replies, “This is a photo of my grandpa, Sergeant John Bland with his regiment. He served in the British Army.”

“Grandpa, did he really ride into war on horseback with a sword?”

“Yes, he was part of the Cavalry, he rode on horseback, others would march into battle. He carried a sword, lance, pistol and rifle.”

It’s hard for me to imagine going into battle riding on horseback; being so close to the enemy that you can touch them with your sword.

Read more: Remembrance Day: Family grateful for father’s service in Second World War

Read more: World War II flying ace Stocky Edwards laid to rest in Courtenay

I look outside at our car and think about how much protection it gives compared to a horse. The car protects you from weather, heat, rain, and snow. On horseback these men would travel in all elements.

“Grandpa, where did you find this picture? Did it come from the internet?” I ask.

“No” Grandpa says, “This photo came from my grandpa. The photo was taken during a parade in India in 1906. When he was called back to Britain for war, they brought the photo with them. Then after World War I he moved his family, including my dad, to Canada. The photo was passed on to my dad and then on to me. Someday this photo will be yours.”

Grandpa thinks for a moment, then says with great pride, “My grandpa fought in World War I and my dad fought in World War II, so that I would not have to go to war and my children and grandchildren would not have to go to war. We keep this photo on the wall, so that we will not forget the sacrifice these men made; so we can live in peace.”

I think of Grandpa’s words and I too am filled with pride. Someday I will keep this photo on my wall, so my family will not forget the sacrifice they made for us.

Shuswap Adventist School Grade 6 student Letitia Wigglesworth’s The Picture took first place for Junior Essay in the 2021/2022 BC-Yukon Legion Remembrance Day contest.

Submitted

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmRemembrance DayRoyal Canadian Legion