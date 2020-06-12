The annual Ryga Arts Festival, which will be held in August, 2020, pays tribute to the works of Canadian playwright George Ryga. (File photo)

Ryga Arts Festival to include short play competition

Competition open to youth and adults in the Okanagan and Similkameen

Plays by Okanagan-Similkameen playwrights will be presented during this year’s Ryga Arts Festival.

The festival is an annual celebration of Canadian playwright George Ryga. It will be held in Summerland in August.

“While our events will certainly be different this year, with virtual-digital-online performances and presentations taking the lead, we’re being creative and want to inspire creativity in others,” said artistic director Heather Davies.

READ ALSO: Ryga Arts Festival to proceed with online presence

READ ALSO: LETTER: Ryga was a cultural prophet and literary activist

Festival details will be announced soon. In the mean time, writers have an opportunity to compete for a spot on the festival’s stage by writing a short play.

The winning entry and some runners-up will be presented on Aug. 22 either digitally, or in a public-health approved venue.

The competition is open to residents of the Okanagan-Similkameen.

There are two categories: youth (under the age of 18), and adult (over the age of 18.)

Judging will be done by three independent judges,and first, second, and third prizes will be awarded of $150, $100, and $50, respectively.

Plays must have parts for two to four actors, require minimal sets or props, and are restricted to a 10-minute performance time.

Entries must be submitted by email no later than July 10, as a PDF file, to rygafest@gmail.com.

Full criteria and rules can be found online at rygafest.ca/assets/forms/RYGA-Short-Play-Competition2020.pdf.

The Ryga Festival aims to advance appreciation of the arts by organizing and staging an annual arts and cultural festival in Summerland that honours Ryga, following his inspiration to foster creativity and creative expression in any art form.

Ryga lived in Summerland from 1962 until his death in 1987. Most of his plays, including his 1967 work, The Ecstasy of Rita Joe, deal with social justice issues.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ArtsArts and EntertainmentContests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Tool bag donated to young lineman in memory of Summerland foreman

Just Posted

Shuswap River levels receding faster than expected

The City of Enderby announced the reopening of Riverdale Drive, which was partially submerged

Salmon Arm RCMP respond to collision after driver rolls vehicle in rainstorm

Crash occurred June 11 in 2400 block of Auto Road SE

Severe thunderstorm watch for Okanagan-Shuswap

Residents living in the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen are to prepare for severe weather

Rust Valley Restorers behind car show and cruise to benefit Habitat for Humanity

The event at White Post Auto Museum is closed to the public but people can watch the cruise

‘Queen of Clean’ recognized by staff at Salmon Arm West Elementary

Custodian surprised by special appreciation shown her by co-workers

Ted Bundy to Robert Pickton: B.C. couple houses private ‘murderabilia’ collection

Couple hopes to have a museum one day

Canada encouraging Iran to ship PS752 black boxes to France as soon as possible

Garneau said Canada is OK with this plan

Kelowna RCMP investigating display toilet pooper

It is not known whether the man wiped or washed his hands following the incident

Ryga Arts Festival to include short play competition

Competition open to youth and adults in the Okanagan and Similkameen

Cross-Canada group calls for reopening of travel, tourism

B.C.’s summer restart still faces COVID-19 obstacles

Highway 33, near Kelowna, remains closed due to washout

Crews remain on scene to repair the section of road that has been damaged by the washout

Salmon Arm Sockeyes are fish out of water

With easing of pandemic restrictions, club members able to meet for dryland training

Bike share likely not returning to Kelowna, e-scooters could be slowed

The city would need to provide a $1M a year subsidy to attract a new pedal, bike-share operator, staff say

Feds to implement temperature checks for travellers entering, leaving Canada

Land borders with the U.S. remain closed to non-essential traffic

Most Read