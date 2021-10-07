Salmon Arm firefighter Carmen Guidos stands with Jaylene Bourdon and Niki Wiersema from the SAFE Society, which will be giving away smoke detectors at the society’s Human Connection Hub as a collaboration between the Salmon Arm Fire Department and the SAFE Society. (Photo contributed)

SAFE Society partners with Salmon Arm Fire Department to provide smoke alarms

Society’s Human Connection Hub will be giving away smoke alarms over the next few weeks

The SAFE Society and the Salmon Arm Fire Department don’t want anyone to go without a smoke alarm.

To help achieve that goal, the SAFE Society is partnering with the fire department over the next few weeks to give away smoke alarms at its Human Connection Hub. The hub is located at 258 Shuswap St. NE, down from the multi-coloured Innovation Centre, and is open Mondays and Wednesdays, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

“It’s a great community collaboration during Fire Prevention Week,” remarked Jane Shirley, executive director of the SAFE Society.

Kits are also available through the Salmon Arm Fire Department by emailing firesmart@salmonarm.ca or by phoning 250-803-4067.

