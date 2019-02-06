Salmon Arm businesses, services help students gain work experience

King’s Christian School students receive hands-on training during Career Week

During this past week of Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, students in Grades 10 to 12 at King’s Christian School were given the opportunity to explore the work world.

All the students participated in Career Week where each student spent six-to-eight hours a day working alongside employees in electrical and mechanical shops, hospitals, schools, hair salons, offices, studios and a myriad of other options.

School coordinator, MJ Vander Kooi, identifies, with the student, an area of interest they have and then arranges meaningful work placements for the students.

Students who are interested in trades in particular benefit from this program as they see first hand what a typical day would be like as an mechanic, electrician, plumber or carpenter. For many students, it is also an eye-opener into the possibilities for their future career paths.

Several students were interested in health care and experienced four days in a variety of departments at Shuswap Lake General Hospital. A couple of students were placed in a veterinary hospital and observed several surgeries. For many students, this has been an area of interest and now they gain renewed enthusiasm as they finish up their school careers.

Principal Mel Brandsma is thrilled with this program and observed that this program has multiple benefits.

“It gives our students a terrific opportunity to gain a new understanding of the diversity of careers available,” said Brandsma. “It also is a blessing for the school as we gain meaningful connections to our community. We desire our students, our graduates to make meaningful contributions to the Okanagan valley.”

KCS would like to acknowledge and thank the many businesses and organizations who were willing to host a student and invest in our youth: Lori’s Doghouse, Broadview Church, RH Electric, Braby Motors, SA Innovation Centre, Syme Engineering, Chu Dental, Grass Roots Dairies, SA Family Place, South Broadview Elementary, Shuswap Orthodontics, Bruce Coach, SAGH, Shuswap Veterinary Clinic, Groove Studio, The Chopping Crew, MV Beattie Elementary, Dreamcycle, Faster Than Light Computing, Service First Tradeworks, Force Electrical, Enderby Autobody and Mills Veterinary.

