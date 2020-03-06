Salmon Arm celebrates International Women’s Day

The night was hosted by the SAFE Society and The Shuswap Pie Company

International Women’s Day is officially on Mar. 8, but the Okanagan-Shuswap region has started celebrating this week.

In Salmon Arm, the celebration started on Thursday (Mar. 5) with a coffeehouse-style event. Organized by the SAFE Society and hosted by The Shuswap Pie Company, the intimate night was full of music, stories, and good company.

SAFE Society’s executive director Jane Shirley said International Women’s Day is an important reminder that while we have come a long way in terms of gender equality, there’s still more work to do.

But it’s also a time to celebrate women who have made an impact on our lives.

“It’s a time to celebrate your aunt, you grandma, someone in your past, a friend who has mentored you through thick or thin,” Shirley said.

“We encourage you to come forward and celebrate that person in your life to say how meaningful they are because there are lots of people who don’t get the recognition they need because they have so many things going on in their lives.”

Dee Lewis spoke at the event and said the most important thing is to look for the good in other people, and to encourage that goodness.

“It’s so important to nurture that greatness because I think we’ve all had someone in our lives that’s been profound and influential in either our personal or career lives,” she said.

“I just think it’s very important to keep an eye out for that and just help each other.”

